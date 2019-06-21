Housing project breaks ground for Saskatoon families living with disabilities

Ground has been officially broken on new affordable housing units in Saskatoon for families living with disabilities.

The project consists of three semi-detached houses located throughout the city.

Federal, provincial and municipal partners helped SaskNative Rentals create the new housing, according to the non-profit corporation’s executive director Toby Esterby.

“For decades, our organization has worked to eliminate barriers to affordable and sustainable housing in the City of Saskatoon, and this project will eliminate some daunting barriers for six wonderful families,” Esterby said on Friday in a press release.

“The challenge of finding affordable housing magnifies exponentially when the barrier of accessibility is added to the equation, and this project answers that challenge. When finished, these houses will be the home these families need right down to every detail of accessibility needs.”

The six rental units are designed for families with one to three children. Each unit will be 1,130 to 1,200 square feet and will be fully wheelchair accessible.

“Investing in affordable and accessible housing is an investment in the future of our city,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said in a statement.

“Safe and secure housing provides the foundation for a strong quality of life for families and communities.”

The federal and provincial governments are jointly contributing $837,000 toward this project.

SaskNative Rentals has provided rental housing in Saskatoon since 1980 and places a particular emphasis on assisting those of Indigenous ancestry.