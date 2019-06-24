Canada
June 24, 2019 2:41 pm

Guelph police still looking for missing man

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say Grant Donais has not been seen since June 10.

Guelph Police / Supplied
Guelph police say they are still looking for a missing 36-year-old man who has not been seen for two weeks.

Grant Donais went missing on June 10 and is believed to be operating a grey 2005 Dodge Ram pickup with Ontario licence plate AY83951.

Police said Donais is known to enjoy fishing and camping, but family members are concerned for his well-being.

Police believe Donais is driving a grey 2005 Dodge Ram pickup

Guelph police

Anyone with information can call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 and the lead investigator can be reached at extension 7330.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

