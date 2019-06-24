Guelph police still looking for missing man
Guelph police say they are still looking for a missing 36-year-old man who has not been seen for two weeks.
Grant Donais went missing on June 10 and is believed to be operating a grey 2005 Dodge Ram pickup with Ontario licence plate AY83951.
Police said Donais is known to enjoy fishing and camping, but family members are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information can call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 and the lead investigator can be reached at extension 7330.
Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
