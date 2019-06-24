Man allegedly grabs woman at Guelph police HQ, charged with sexual assault

Guelph police say a man has been charged with sexual assault after he allegedly grabbed a woman inside the front lobby of police headquarters on Sunday.

It happened at around 3 p.m. while the 22-year-old woman was filing a report with an officer at the front counter.

According to police, the man walked into the station at Wyndham and Farquhar streets and used the washroom before he walked up to the woman and allegedly grabbed her “in a sexual manner.”

Police said the woman and the man did not know each other.

He was immediately arrested and the woman did not suffer any physical injuries.

The suspect is expected to make a court appearance on Monday to face charges of sexual assault and two counts of breaching his probation.