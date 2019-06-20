Guelph police to transition marked cruiser fleet into hybrids by 2023

The Guelph Police Service is thinking green and transitioning their entire fleet of marked cruisers to hybrid SUVs.

The announcement was made by Chief Gord Cobey on Thursday afternoon outside of city hall.

Three 2020 Ford Hybrid Utility vehicles will be delivered this fall and the transition of the other 29 vehicles is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Cobey said, “from safety and performance for our members as well as our commitment to environmental resources.”

He said the transition will not increase the current fleet budget or any of the previously anticipated costs.

Hybrids cost more than gas vehicles, but the service said they anticipate fuel savings of up to 40 per cent, which they said works out to savings of about 60,000 litres a year.

They also expect a reduction of about 750,000 pounds of carbon dioxide per year once the transition is complete.

“It’s a win for the environment, it’s a win for the police services budget and it’s a win for Guelph,” Green Party Leader and Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner said.

“We’re showing leadership across the province.”

Improved horsepower and torque, along with extended vehicle service cycles and extended vehicle life, are some of the other benefits, police said in a news release.

The move is being made as Guelph attempts to move towards being a net-zero community by 2050.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said this is one of many “action steps” that need to happen in order to reach the goal.

“It’s right for all the right reasons and it’s such a Guelph thing,” he said.

