Saskatoon civic services open and closed on Canada Day
Here’s a rundown of which Saskatoon civic services and facilities are open and closed, or have modified hours, for Canada Day on Monday, July 1, 2019.
City hall: All administrative offices closed.
Parking meters: No payment required. Drivers are still required to park their vehicles within area time limits posted.
Municipal impound lot: No vehicles released to public.
Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.
Saskatoon landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Garbage/yard and food waste/recycling collection: Takes place as scheduled.
City compost depots: Both open for regular hours.
The Saskatoon Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.
Remai Modern: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saskatoon Transit: Operating with holiday service.
Access Transit: Operates with holiday service. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.
Golf courses: Open dawn to dusk.
Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Regular hours.
Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed.
Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open – from noon to 9 p.m. All childminding and fitness classes are cancelled.
Lakewood Civic Centre: Open – from noon to 9 p.m. All fitness classes are cancelled.
Lawson Civic Centre: Open – from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saskatoon Field House: Closed for renovations.
Shaw Centre: Open – from noon to 9 p.m. All childminding and fitness classes are cancelled.
Terry Fox Track: Closed.
For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.
