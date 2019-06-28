Canada
Saskatoon civic services open and closed on Canada Day

What Saskatoon civic facilities are open, closed or have modified hours on Canada Day.

Here’s a rundown of which Saskatoon civic services and facilities are open and closed, or have modified hours, for Canada Day on Monday, July 1, 2019.

City hall: All administrative offices closed.

Parking meters: No payment required. Drivers are still required to park their vehicles within area time limits posted.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles released to public.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

Saskatoon landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Garbage/yard and food waste/recycling collection: Takes place as scheduled.

City compost depots: Both open for regular hours.

The Saskatoon Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Remai Modern: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Operating with holiday service.

Access Transit: Operates with holiday service. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Golf courses: Open dawn to dusk.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Regular hours.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed.

Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open – from noon to 9 p.m. All childminding and fitness classes are cancelled.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open – from noon to 9 p.m. All fitness classes are cancelled.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open – from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Field House: Closed for renovations.

Shaw Centre: Open – from noon to 9 p.m. All childminding and fitness classes are cancelled.

Terry Fox Track: Closed.

For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.

