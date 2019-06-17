Saskatoon Field House closed until mid-September for upgrades

The Saskatoon Field House closed to the public on Monday, June 17, for renovations.

To improve visitor experience, the City of Saskatoon said it is replacing the track and field surface as well as upgrading the lobby floor and kiosk.

The facility is expected to re-open in mid-September.

All programs at the Saskatoon Field House are cancelled during this time.

People can stay active by attending any of the following civic leisure facilities in the meantime:

Cosmo Civic Centre;

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre;

Lakewood Civic Centre;

Lawson Civic Centre;

Shaw Centre; and

Terry Fox Track inside the SaskTel Sports Centre.

Extended hours and additional fitness classes have been added to Lakewood Civic Centre this summer to provide flexibility and opportunity for customers to continue their fitness routines.

The Shaw Centre features a 165-metre track for walking and light jogging while the Terry Fox Track boasts a 365-metre track, according to the city.

Riversdale, Lathey and Mayfair outdoor pools are open to swimmers for the season. George Ward Pool is scheduled to open on Wednesday, June 19.