June 24, 2019 1:42 pm

Emergency crews called to Silver Star ski resort

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

One person was rushed to hospital from Silver Star Mountain Resort on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews rushed to Vernon’s Silver Star Mountain Resort on Sunday afternoon.

BC Ambulance confirmed that both ground and air ambulances were sent to the patrol hut.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition. Officials haven’t released any information on the nature of the injuries.

Silver Star has not responded to request for comment.

— More to come.

