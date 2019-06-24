Crime
Suspicious man, 26, charged in Innisfil: police

South Simcoe police have charged a 26-year-old man who was deemed “suspicious” after officers were called to Leslie Drive in Innisfil on Friday afternoon.

The man was possibly armed with a handgun, police say, but it was later discovered that a pellet gun was concealed in the man’s waistband.

When several officers attended the scene, police say, they located and arrested the man without incident.

The man was transported to the police station, officers say, and while there, he was unco-operative and kicked an officer.

The man was charged with having weapons dangerous to the public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, assaulting a police officer, uttering death threats and failing to comply with a court order.

During the investigation, police say, Holy Cross Catholic School was temporarily placed in lockdown to prevent anyone from entering or leaving the school.

The lockdown was lifted about 10 minutes after the man was arrested, officers add.

The Innisfil man was held for a bail hearing on Saturday.

 

