Newly redesigned McCall Lake Golf Course opens for 18-hole play

The newly redesigned McCall Lake Golf Course will officially open for 18-hole play on Tuesday.

The city-owned course has been undergoing $6.7-million in renovations since 2018, including upgrades to greens, tees and fairways, the relocation of traps and hazards, and the addition of new forward tees.

The City of Calgary said the course has been revitalized to improve the player experience and make it more accessible to a wide range of golfers.

Course upgrades include:

Addition of multiple tees at all holes

Modification or relocation of traps and hazards

Adding a stroke to par on hole 5 – course total will be par 71

Raising fairways and greens on holes 7, 8, 9 and 18 to mitigate flooding and improve playability

New tree planting to screen holes 2, 3, 11 and 15

Path upgrades

Drainage repairs throughout the course

Recladding of the clubhouse, maintenance and pump house buildings

McCall Lake partially reopened in May with a 9-hole preview, but Tuesday will mark the first time all 18 holes will be operational.

For more information or to book a tee time, visit calgary.ca/golf.