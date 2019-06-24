Sports
June 24, 2019 12:37 pm

Newly redesigned McCall Lake Golf Course opens for 18-hole play

By Online Reporter  Global News

McCall Lake Golf Course

The newly redesigned McCall Lake Golf Course will officially open for 18-hole play on Tuesday.

The city-owned course has been undergoing $6.7-million in renovations since 2018, including upgrades to greens, tees and fairways, the relocation of traps and hazards, and the addition of new forward tees.

The City of Calgary said the course has been revitalized to improve the player experience and make it more accessible to a wide range of golfers.

Course upgrades include:

  • Addition of multiple tees at all holes
  • Modification or relocation of traps and hazards
  • Adding a stroke to par on hole 5 – course total will be par 71
  • Raising fairways and greens on holes 7, 8, 9 and 18 to mitigate flooding and improve playability
  • New tree planting to screen holes 2, 3, 11 and 15
  • Path upgrades
  • Drainage repairs throughout the course
  • Recladding of the clubhouse, maintenance and pump house buildings
golf3_1

After undergoing renovations to revitalize the facility, McCall Lake Golf Course is scheduled to reopen on May 17, 2019 for an early preview of nine holes, with the complete 18 holes opening later in June.

golf1_1

golf5_1

golf4_1

IMG_8466

IMG_8465

IMG_8464

McCall Lake partially reopened in May with a 9-hole preview, but Tuesday will mark the first time all 18 holes will be operational.

For more information or to book a tee time, visit calgary.ca/golf.

