Newly redesigned McCall Lake golf course partially re-opens May 17

Calgary golfers are getting their first look at the newly redesigned McCall Lake golf course.

The 18-hole course has been undergoing renovations since 2018, but the City of Calgary gave members of the media a behind-the-scenes look on Thursday.

The $6.7-million project included upgrades to greens, tees and fairways, the relocation of traps and hazards, and the addition of new forward tees.

As Lisa Lanctot with Calgary Recreation explained, lots of things have changed over the course’s lifespan, including golf course design, equipment and player needs.

“Plus there’s normal wear and tear on features over time,” Lanctot added. “To renew the great potential of McCall’s 18-hole course, an update to modern design standards was needed.”

Designer Wade Horrocks of Ground3 Landscape Architecture said the course has generous playing corridors, mature parkland character, abundant water features and subtle elevation changes.

“We built on those strengths and applied them to the modern game,” Horrocks said. “This type of course design emphasizes strategy and player enjoyment over difficulty and challenge. It is notable for producing some of the most exciting and interesting golf courses ever fashioned.”

A 9-hole sneak peek of McCall Lake golf course opens to the public on May 17, with the rest of the holes set to open later in June.

For more information or to book a tee time, visit calgary.ca/golf.