Fore! Calgary golf courses open this weekend for 2019 season

Calgary golfers can swing into spring this weekend with a number of courses throughout the city opening to the public.

Three city-owned courses will be open as well as some city-owned driving ranges.

Both the nine-hole course and 18-hole course at Shaganappi Point are already open, as is the driving range.

The driving range at Confederation Park Golf Course will open on Thursday, followed by the opening of the nine-hole course on Friday.

The 18-hole course at Maple Ridge, meanwhile, will open on Thursday.

In total, the City of Calgary has eight municipal courses at six locations.

For information on green fees and to book tee times, you can visit the City of Calgary’s website or download the free City of Calgary courses app.

Some other courses not owned or operated by the City of Calgary will also be open this weekend, including Fox Hollow, which opens on Thursday.

Opening Day Thursday April 4th 2019 – https://t.co/vXgbaZOqZv

Get your tee times booked https://t.co/otO6xehgrN pic.twitter.com/rnfljvf3Dc — Fox Hollow Golf (@foxhollowab) April 1, 2019

Boulder Creek Golf Course in Langdon, Alta., is already open, according to a tweet from last week, as is The Links of GlenEagles in Cochrane, according to a Facebook post.

Silverwing Links in northeast Calgary is already open.

Guess what? It’s #gotime… we open Friday on 18 permanent greens!#golf #yyc Call (403) 269-8005 or visit https://t.co/eVVvbD80n2 to book! Live shot from the Member lounge 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/0BxaEX8zwy — Silverwing Links (@silverwinglinks) March 27, 2019

Blue Devil Golf Course in southeast Calgary opens on Saturday.

River Spirit Golf Course, located west of Calgary, opens on Friday.

McKenzie Meadows Golf Club opens Thursday.