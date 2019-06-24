Crime
June 24, 2019 10:57 am

Belleville police search for suspect after 2 violent assaults reported in 1 night

By Online Reporter  Global News

According to police, the man attacked two people in the same night before disappearing.

CKWS News
A A

The Belleville police criminal investigations branch is looking for a male suspect following a serious assault early Saturday morning outside an establishment on North Front Street.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to Kingston General Hospital, police said.

READ MORE: Belleville police looking for suspect following downtown stabbing

Soon afterwards, police said a second incident occurred in a nearby parking lot involving the same suspect and a second victim.

That victim was helped by some bystanders before being treated by paramedics.

READ MORE: Police launch criminal investigation after unresponsive child found in Belleville

Police are looking for a man in his mid-20s, who may be six-feet tall, 180 pounds with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red tank top and he may be driving a dark-coloured Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
assault belleville police
belleville assaults
Belleville Crime
Belleville police
Crime
grand am
grand prix
suspect at large belleville
two violent assaults belleville
violent assault belleville

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.