Belleville police search for suspect after 2 violent assaults reported in 1 night

The Belleville police criminal investigations branch is looking for a male suspect following a serious assault early Saturday morning outside an establishment on North Front Street.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to Kingston General Hospital, police said.

Soon afterwards, police said a second incident occurred in a nearby parking lot involving the same suspect and a second victim.

That victim was helped by some bystanders before being treated by paramedics.

Police are looking for a man in his mid-20s, who may be six-feet tall, 180 pounds with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red tank top and he may be driving a dark-coloured Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am.