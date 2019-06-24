Belleville police search for suspect after 2 violent assaults reported in 1 night
The Belleville police criminal investigations branch is looking for a male suspect following a serious assault early Saturday morning outside an establishment on North Front Street.
The victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to Kingston General Hospital, police said.
READ MORE: Belleville police looking for suspect following downtown stabbing
Soon afterwards, police said a second incident occurred in a nearby parking lot involving the same suspect and a second victim.
That victim was helped by some bystanders before being treated by paramedics.
READ MORE: Police launch criminal investigation after unresponsive child found in Belleville
Police are looking for a man in his mid-20s, who may be six-feet tall, 180 pounds with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a red tank top and he may be driving a dark-coloured Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.