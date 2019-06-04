Police launch criminal investigation after unresponsive child found in Belleville

Belleville police say they have begun a criminal investigation after a toddler was found in critical condition on Tuesday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the east end of Pine Street in Belleville to respond to an unresponsive two-year-old child.

Police say the child was rushed to Belleville General Hospital and was revived.

Officers remained at the Pine Street location to investigate the incident.

Belleville police’s criminal investigative branch and forensic identification unit will be teaming up with the Children’s Aid Society for the investigation.

