Police launch criminal investigation after unresponsive child found in Belleville
Belleville police say they have begun a criminal investigation after a toddler was found in critical condition on Tuesday.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the east end of Pine Street in Belleville to respond to an unresponsive two-year-old child.
READ MORE: UPDATE — Belleville police now say reported assault of 12-year-old boy did not happen
Police say the child was rushed to Belleville General Hospital and was revived.
Officers remained at the Pine Street location to investigate the incident.
Belleville police’s criminal investigative branch and forensic identification unit will be teaming up with the Children’s Aid Society for the investigation.
WATCH: 49-year-old Belleville man charged with first-degree murder
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.