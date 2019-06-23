Cougars spotted in Saskatoon’s Meewasin Park

Saskatoon police are advising the public of a sighting of two Cougars in Meewasin Park, north of the pavilion in the 2700 block of Spadina Crescent East.

The animals were spotted at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

SPS said the report is unconfirmed and a conservation officer from the Ministry of Environment is attending to the sighting. As of 3:30 p.m., police were also searching the area.

Dan Mikolay, a WildSafe B.C. co-ordinator from Maple Ridge, said there are things you can do when coming in contact with a cougar:

Make yourself big.

Make loud noises.

Maintain eye contact.

Do not turn your head.

Do not leave the area until the cougar leaves.

The SPS is asking the public to avoid the area while they search.