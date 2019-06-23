Cougars spotted in Saskatoon’s Meewasin Park
Saskatoon police are advising the public of a sighting of two Cougars in Meewasin Park, north of the pavilion in the 2700 block of Spadina Crescent East.
The animals were spotted at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.
SPS said the report is unconfirmed and a conservation officer from the Ministry of Environment is attending to the sighting. As of 3:30 p.m., police were also searching the area.
Dan Mikolay, a WildSafe B.C. co-ordinator from Maple Ridge, said there are things you can do when coming in contact with a cougar:
- Make yourself big.
- Make loud noises.
- Maintain eye contact.
- Do not turn your head.
- Do not leave the area until the cougar leaves.
The SPS is asking the public to avoid the area while they search.
