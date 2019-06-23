Environment
June 23, 2019 6:46 pm

Cougars spotted in Saskatoon’s Meewasin Park

By Online Producer  Global News

Two cougars were seen in Meewasin Park in Saskatoon Sunday afternoon.

Saskatoon police are advising the public of a sighting of two Cougars in Meewasin Park, north of the pavilion in the 2700 block of Spadina Crescent East.

The animals were spotted at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

SPS said the report is unconfirmed and a conservation officer from the Ministry of Environment is attending to the sighting. As of 3:30 p.m., police were also searching the area.

Dan Mikolay, a WildSafe B.C. co-ordinator from Maple Ridge, said there are things you can do when coming in contact with a cougar:

  • Make yourself big.
  • Make loud noises.
  • Maintain eye contact.
  • Do not turn your head.
  • Do not leave the area until the cougar leaves.

The SPS is asking the public to avoid the area while they search.

