Calgary park that just reopened after bear sightings, now has cougar warning

Alberta Environment and Parks has issued a warning for a section of Fish Creek Park because of cougar activity.

The warning, from Nov. 13, advises that a cougar has been spotted in the Votier’s Flats area and urges visitors to be cautious.

The park just reopened after being closed for three days because of a black bear in the area.

It goes on to say that cougars can be encountered anywhere within the Kananaskis region at any time and officials offered the following tips to avoid a surprise encounter:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups;

Be aware of your surroundings — look and listen for cougars and their signs;

Keep all pets on a leash.

Alberta Environment and Parks are requesting all cougar sightings be reported immediately by calling 403-591-7755.

