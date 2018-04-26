Coyote sightings on the rise in Saskatoon

While there has been an increase in coyote sightings in Saskatoon, the animals typically don’t pose a risk to people or dogs.

Jeff Boone, the city’s entomologist, said aggressive behaviour from coyotes usually means you are near a den – which can be found anywhere in the city – but are most common along the river valley, naturalized parks and in undeveloped areas.

“The behaviour changes a little bit. Coyotes tend to get a little more protective of those spots and sometime dogs specifically,” Boone said, adding the coyotes are trying to scare them away from the den site.

“It’s a very territorial response.”

Boone said coyotes will take aggressive stances when dogs walk close to the den.

“They will exhibit behaviours where they can follow dogs for a period of time, just making sure they leave the den site,” Boone explained.

“The idea that they’re specially seeking out dogs as prey animals is actually very rare compared to more defensive posturing around den sites.”

If a coyote bars its teeth or charges towards a dog, people should act aggressively, yell and wave their arms to scare it away while ensuring it has an escape route.

Boone said anyone witnessing aggressive behaviour from a coyote should report it to the city’s pest management division at 306-975-3300.

Sandwich boards will then be placed in the area during the denning period – which can last a few months – warning dog walkers to take a different route.