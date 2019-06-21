Child in life-threatening condition after falling from balcony: Toronto police

A child has fallen from a balcony and is in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto police.

Police say a call came in about the fall around 7:24 p.m., which occurred near Balliol Street and Mount Pleasant Road.

There is no information on what floor the child, who is said to be between six and seven years old, fell from.

The child has been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The circumstances of the fall are unknown.

Toronto police are investigating.

