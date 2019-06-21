Salmon Arm landfill expansion gets provincial, regional district approval

The expansion of Salmon Arm’s landfill has been approved, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced on Friday.

Earlier this year, the regional district (CSRD) finalized the purchase of a 20-acre section of land adjacent to the Salmon Arm landfill. Now, after approval from the Ministry of the Environment, the Salmon Arm landfill could expand into the recently purchased land.

The resolution to purchase the land was passed at an in-camera meeting, without any members of the public present, earlier this year.

A public hearing for the land-use amendment will be held August 12 at Salmon Arm city hall, where the public can share thoughts on the proposed changes.

George Heyman, environment minister, said in a letter to the CSRD, “the amendment is a testament to your continued efforts to provide cost-effective solid waste solutions for the citizens of the CSRD.

“I recognize and appreciate how this additional space supports the zero waste approach adopted by your regional district and provides significant cost savings to your citizens.”

CSRD directors voted to hire Sperling Hansen Associates, which has already worked on the Salmon Arm landfill, to design and develop the new section of property for $80,000.