Spontaneous combustion sparks fire at Sicamous landfill

A fire at the Sicamous landfill has resulted in its temporary closure, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said on Saturday.
According to the regional district, the fire started early Saturday morning, at approximately 5:30 a.m., and was caused by spontaneous combustion within the wood chip pile.
That fire then spread to the wood waste pile.
The regional district said the fire is under control and that crews are on scene. It added the fire was contained and did not spread beyond the landfill’s borders.
The landfill, which is located at at 950 Two Mile Road, will be closed on Saturday.
“This fire was was not the result of a controlled burn,” the regional district said on its website. “The CSRD does not ever conduct controlled burns of woodwaste at any of its landfills or transfer stations.”
