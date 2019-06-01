Spontaneous combustion sparks fire at Sicamous landfill

A fire at the Sicamous landfill has resulted in its temporary closure, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said on Saturday.

According to the regional district, the fire started early Saturday morning, at approximately 5:30 a.m., and was caused by spontaneous combustion within the wood chip pile.

That fire then spread to the wood waste pile.

The District of Sicamous is reporting the fire at the landfill is under control.The landfill will remain closed until further notice. For updates and more detail, https://t.co/SIdAmuTBf9…/fire-causes-saturday-closure-sicamous-…#YourCSRD #sicamous #shuswap #fire pic.twitter.com/DkCEu1tcIJ — CSRD (@ColShuRegDist) June 1, 2019

The regional district said the fire is under control and that crews are on scene. It added the fire was contained and did not spread beyond the landfill’s borders.

The landfill, which is located at at 950 Two Mile Road, will be closed on Saturday.

“This fire was was not the result of a controlled burn,” the regional district said on its website. “The CSRD does not ever conduct controlled burns of woodwaste at any of its landfills or transfer stations.”

The Sicamous landfill will remain closed Saturday, June 1, as crews work to prevent any flare-ups from a fire which broke out early this morning in the woodwaste pile. The CSRD will update residents on when the landfill will reopen, once we have more information.#YourCSRD pic.twitter.com/yGscctYxI6 — CSRD (@ColShuRegDist) June 1, 2019