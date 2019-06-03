Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man with more than 40 outstanding charges

RCMP say officers have arrested a wanted man after spotting him in the parking lot of a Salmon Arm shopping centre on Wednesday.

Police said the man is unlawfully at large after escaping from a provincial institution in September 2016.

Salmon Arm RCMP said they had been tipped off that he may be in and out of the area.

READ MORE: ‘This is genocide’ — Final MMIWG report says all Canadians have role in ending violence

Police said the man gave a false name and did not have any identification but looked familiar to one of their officers so they continued to investigate.

RCMP said they were able to identify the man from his distinctive tattoos and arrested him on outstanding warrants.

READ MORE: Police cars rammed, officer fires shot in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot

The man has more than 40 outstanding charges from Alberta, Ontario and other western provinces, according to police.

RCMP would not release the suspect’s name.