Brenda Wallace new CEO of Habitat for Humanity Saskatoon

Habitat for Humanity Saskatoon has a new CEO.

The charity’s board said Friday that Brenda Wallace will head up the organization effective immediately.

“The board of directors is very much looking forward to working with Brenda,” said board chair Mike Russell.

“It is an exciting time for the organization as it commences a major new building project and continues to explore new initiatives.”

She takes over from Barb Cox-Lloyd, who was with Habitat for 10 years.

“I am looking forward to sharing my experience in economic, social and environmental initiatives with the talented and passionate team at Habitat for Humanity Saskatoon,” Wallace said.

“The organization has an excellent reputation that is well-deserved.”

Wallace was most recently the City of Saskatoon’s director of environmental and corporate initiatives and was instrumental in creating Saskatoon’s new curbside recycling plan.

She was let go by the city in November 2018.

Habitat partners with families to help them achieve home ownership. Families selected for a Habitat home must volunteer 500 hours on house builds along with making monthly mortgage payments.

The organization has built more than 60 homes in Saskatoon and area since building its first home in 1993.