Biggest build yet for Habitat for Humanity in Prince Albert, Sask.

A family of 10 received keys to a Habitat for Humanity home in Prince Albert, Sask., on Friday.

The six-bedroom bungalow was built in a partnership between CORCAN and Habitat.

CORCAN, an agency within Correctional Service Canada (CSC), offers employment training to inmates in federal correctional institutions.

“Locally named our Lake Country Co-op home, and built primarily with labour allocated by Corrections Canada, this partnership rose above and beyond what we always strive to accomplish,” Prince Albert Habitat executive director Jan Thomas said in a press release.

“To build our biggest home yet, with such generous local, provincial and federal support makes this a very great accomplishment to Habitat and everyone involved.”

The Canadian and Saskatchewan governments jointly contributed $50,000 toward the construction of the bungalow. The provincial government also provided $55,000.

The home, totalling around 1,175 square feet with a partially-developed basement, is located at 589 24th St. E.

No-interest mortgages are provided by Habitat to partner families at 25 per cent of their annual gross income with payments going back for future builds. Each family contributes 500 hours to build their home or others.