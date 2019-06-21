Man allegedly assaulted, but no arrest made as victim isn’t co-operating, say Vernon RCMP

A man who was allegedly assaulted in downtown Vernon isn’t co-operating with police, say local RCMP.

According to police, a man riding his bike on Thursday evening, around 7:30 p.m., was assaulted at 33rd Street and Coldstream Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man on the ground with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The male was transported to hospital by emergency services.

“The victim in this incident is not co-operating with police at this time, therefore no arrests have made,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“The two males involved are known to each other and police believe it was a targeted attack.”