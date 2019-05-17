Kelowna man with alleged gang ties charged with assault

An Okanagan man has been charged with assault, with police alleging he has ties to an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Kelowna RCMP say Colin Michael Bayley, 30, of Kelowna was arrested on Wednesday and is facing one count of aggravated assault stemming from a May 6 incident.

Bayley, whom police called “a known prospect of an outlaw motorcycle gang,” appeared in court on Thursday and was released on a recognizance.

According to police, Bayley was arrested during a traffic stop, prior to a search warrant being executed at the Kelowna Hell’s Angels clubhouse on Wednesday evening at 9:30 p.m.

Taking part in the search warrant were RCMP members from Kelowna’s Street Enforcement Unit, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

“The warrant was related to an ongoing police investigation into an alleged serious assault carried out on May 6th at an establishment located in the 300 block of Bernard Avenue,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police did not release details of the alleged assault, but said a 41-year-old Kelowna victim was transported to hospital.

“Investigations into crimes that have connections to gangs or organized crime are extremely complex and can take a significant amount of resources,” said O’Donaghey.

“We are fortunate in this province to have a number of integrated and specialized units ready to assist.”