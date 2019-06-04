Kelowna RCMP look to public to help identify assault suspect

More than a month after an alleged assault In Kelowna’s Mission Creek Regional Park, RCMP are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect.

On May 5, police said they received a report of an assault that had allegedly taken place on May 2 in the park along the 2,300 block of Springfield Road.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 30’s, told them she was on foot in the park when she was assaulted by the unidentified male suspect.

RCMP have now released a composite sketch of the suspect in hopes of the public assisting them in identifying the man.

“Since the incident, a specially trained forensic artist met with the victim in order to create a composite sketch of the assault suspect,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

Police also said the victim tried unsuccessfully to wave down an unknown potential female witness following the incident.

They are asking for that witness to come forward.

The witness has been described as walking a small black dog.

The victim of the alleged assault was reportedly uninjured.

The suspect has been described to police as a Caucasian male in his 40’s, approximately 6 feet tall, of average build and skinny, with a fair skin tone, medium brown hair, and a moustache. He was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts at the time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact RCMP.