Judge finds former Winnipeg police officer guilty of pointing gun at colleague

A judge has found a former Winnipeg police officer guilty on one count of pointing his gun at a female colleague.

Leroy Gold was charged of pointing a firearm and uttering threats in two different encounters with Const. Danielle Prefontaine in 2016.

She told Gold’s trial that on one occasion he pointed a gun at her groin and six months later put a shotgun to her rib cage.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

The judge acquitted Gold in the first instance and also of uttering threats.

He said Prefontaine was believable, but differing accounts of what happened were problematic.

The defence had argued that Prefontaine’s claims were outrageous. Gold was dismissed from the force in 2017.