N.B. RCMP investigating string of reported break-ins in Tracadie area

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a series of reported break-ins in the Tracadie, N.B., area.

Police say they’ve received seven reports of break-ins into garages and sheds over the past week and a half. The majority of the alleged incidents have occurred overnight, according to police.

RCMP say that on Thursday, an officer arrested two men, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, who were reportedly found to be in possession of various pieces of allegedly stolen construction equipment and tools.

The Mounties are asking for the public’s help in identifying the rightful owners of the items. They are also asking anyone who has been a victim of a recent break-in or theft but hasn’t reported it to contact their local police detachment.

The two men were arrested and later released but have been issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.

Police say they continue to investigate the reported break-ins and are asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP at 506-393-3000 or Crime Stoppers.

In the meantime, they’re reminding citizens to be vigilant and to ensure their homes, cottages, garages and vehicles are locked and that valuable items are not left within sight.