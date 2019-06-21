Steven Guilbeault will run for the federal Liberals in Montreal

Renowned Quebec environmentalist Steven Guilbeault has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming federal election.

The founding member of Équiterre, one of the province’s largest environmental organizations, announced on Friday that he will seek the federal Liberals’ nomination in Montreal’s Laurier-Sainte-Marie riding.

“For me, the decision to jump into the political arena is the logical conclusion of 25 years of engagement,” he said.

Guilbeault said he has worked his whole life with people across Canada who care deeply for the environment. The Justin Trudeau government has climate change at the heart of its mandate, he added.

Despite his opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline, he says the Liberal Party has been the most progressive in terms of climate change action and the party reflects his overall values.

“If the Liberals form the government this fall, Canada will have a real climate change plan, a real plan for the environment,” he said. “If the Conservative government wins, we will not. It’s that simple.”

The move comes after rumours swirled for months that Guilbeault would make the leap into politics. When he announced he was leaving Équiterre in October 2018, he downplayed the idea that he would join a party but was careful not to rule out running for the upcoming federal election.

During his career, the longtime environmentalist has also worked for Greenpeace Canada.

The Laurier-Sainte-Marie riding is an NDP stronghold in Montreal — and a riding the Liberals haven’t been able to snag in nearly three decades.

Former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe represented the riding for years until the NDP’s Hélène Laverdière won in 2011. In July 2018, she announced she will not seek re-election.

—With files from Global News’ Brittany Henriques and the Canadian Press