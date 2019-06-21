Crime
June 21, 2019 10:10 am

Calgary police investigating drive-by shooting on Savanna Close

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the 100 block of Savanna Close Northeast on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Calgary police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting in the city’s northeast on Friday.

Officers were called to a house in the 100 block of Savanna Close N.E. just after 12:30 a.m.

Police told Global News that a parked vehicle was shot.

The car was removed from the scene, but an evidence marker could be seen on the attached garage, marking where a bullet appears to have gone through the garage door.

Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the 100 block of Savana Close Northeast on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Global News / Nathan Taylor

Police said shell casings were found at the scene.

One area resident told Global News this is the second time there has been a shooting at the home.

No injuries were reported.

