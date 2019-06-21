Calgary police investigating drive-by shooting on Savanna Close

Calgary police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting in the city’s northeast on Friday.

Officers were called to a house in the 100 block of Savanna Close N.E. just after 12:30 a.m.

Police told Global News that a parked vehicle was shot.

The car was removed from the scene, but an evidence marker could be seen on the attached garage, marking where a bullet appears to have gone through the garage door.

Police said shell casings were found at the scene.

One area resident told Global News this is the second time there has been a shooting at the home.

No injuries were reported.