Weather
June 21, 2019 8:51 am
Updated: June 21, 2019 9:17 am

Calgary weather: Rainfall warning in effect

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Meteorologist Tiffany Lizée gives a rundown of the forecast in Calgary for Friday, June 21, 2019.

Friday may mark the first day of summer, but the weather in Calgary will be chilly and wet.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Calgary at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, saying a low-pressure system would continue to bring precipitation to the city.

Between 6 p.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. on Friday, Calgary had already seen 19.8 mm of rainfall, with Global News meteorologist Tiffany Lizée anticipating another 20 to 25 mm throughout the day.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada cautioned. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

READ MORE: No boating on Bow and Elbow Rivers until further notice: City of Calgary

The forecasted high for Calgary on Friday is a brisk 13 C, with the rain expected to stop by Friday evening.

On Saturday, the mercury will climb slightly with the temperature rising to 19 C.

