Calgary weather: Rainfall warning in effect

Friday may mark the first day of summer, but the weather in Calgary will be chilly and wet.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Calgary at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, saying a low-pressure system would continue to bring precipitation to the city.

Between 6 p.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. on Friday, Calgary had already seen 19.8 mm of rainfall, with Global News meteorologist Tiffany Lizée anticipating another 20 to 25 mm throughout the day.

Calgary has already recorded about 20 mm of rainfall overnight and could see another 25 mm throughout today. #YYC #ABstorm #Alberta pic.twitter.com/WtkaN2TaTe — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyGlobal) June 21, 2019

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada cautioned. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

The forecasted high for Calgary on Friday is a brisk 13 C, with the rain expected to stop by Friday evening.

On Saturday, the mercury will climb slightly with the temperature rising to 19 C.

