Police searching for driver in Scarborough hit-and-run

Toronto police say they are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run Thursday night that left a female injured.

Officers were called to Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East just after 10 p.m.

Police said a female pedestrian was crossing the road when a turning vehicle hit her, the driver then fled the scene.

The female sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries, said police.

Investigators believe a white vehicle is involved.

There is no other information on the suspect.

