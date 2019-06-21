Police searching for driver in Scarborough hit-and-run

Toronto police say they are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run Thursday night that left a female injured.
Officers were called to Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East just after 10 p.m.
Police said a female pedestrian was crossing the road when a turning vehicle hit her, the driver then fled the scene.
READ MORE: Woman dead after being struck by car in Regent Park, driver arrested
The female sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries, said police.
Investigators believe a white vehicle is involved.
There is no other information on the suspect.
