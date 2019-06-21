Crime
June 21, 2019 1:10 am

RCMP release sketch of sexual assault suspect reported in Maple Ridge last year

By Online Journalist  Global News

A forensic sketch of the suspect in an alleged sexual assault against a teenage girl on a bus in January 2018.

Ridge Meadows RCMP
Ridge Meadows RCMP are hoping a forensic sketch will help them find the suspect of a sexual assault that allegedly happened early last year.

Police say the incident was reported to them this past January, and involved a teenage girl.

According to RCMP, the girl alleged she was riding the bus from Port Coquitlam to Maple Ridge when she was sexually assaulted by a man.

A forensic sketch artist was brought in by police “after exhausting all other investigative avenues,” RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

The suspect is described as an African American male who’s young in age and tall in height.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect based on the sketch, or has information about the crime itself, is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

