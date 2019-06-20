Police arrest Hamilton man after seizing $35K in drugs

Police arrested a Hamilton man on Wednesday for numerous drug-related charges.

Hamilton police say they executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Brucedale Avenue and Upper Wentworth.

Police say they seized cocaine, MDMA and Xanax with a street value of $35,000.

Brian Justin Troop, 24, has been arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offences.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call police at 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

