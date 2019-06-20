Hamilton Police allege impaired driver stole taxi cab

Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old who’s believed to have been drug impaired when he allegedly stole a taxi in Stoney Creek.

Investigators say the accused likely took the vehicle from a parking lot sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday after Blue-line cab driver reported his vehicle missing.

On Wednesday night, that same cab driver saw someone driving his vehicle near Parkdale Avenue and Central Avenue. The taxi driver called police when he spotted the vehicle stopped at an address on Reid Avenue.

Responding officers say they found a male sitting in the driver’s seat of the cab.

A search of the vehicle turned up drug paraphernal and a quantity of crystal meth.

Michael Lipsett, 27, of Hamilton, is facing five charges including possession of stolen property and drugs, impaired driving and driving under suspension.

