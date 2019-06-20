Police search for suspect after alleged convenience store robbery in Bedford

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly held up a convenience store in Bedford earlier this week.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report at around 11:45 p.m. on Monday of the robbery at the Birch Cove Irving.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP warning public of scam involving emotional appeal to give cash

Police say a man entered the store and appeared as if he was making a purchase, then tried to flee with items.

When an employee tried to recover the items, he was assaulted, according to police.

The employee was not seriously injured.

READ MORE: Inmate charged with sexual assault mistakenly released from custody in Pictou, N.S.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s, about six-feet tall with long black hair in a pony tail, and a black goatee.

At the time of the crime, he was wearing a white jacket, tight jeans, red T-shirt, white/grey athletic shoes, and a white adjustable hat, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.