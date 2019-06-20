Police search for suspect after alleged convenience store robbery in Bedford
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly held up a convenience store in Bedford earlier this week.
Halifax Regional Police say they received a report at around 11:45 p.m. on Monday of the robbery at the Birch Cove Irving.
Police say a man entered the store and appeared as if he was making a purchase, then tried to flee with items.
When an employee tried to recover the items, he was assaulted, according to police.
The employee was not seriously injured.
The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s, about six-feet tall with long black hair in a pony tail, and a black goatee.
At the time of the crime, he was wearing a white jacket, tight jeans, red T-shirt, white/grey athletic shoes, and a white adjustable hat, according to police.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
