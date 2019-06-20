Crime
June 20, 2019 10:33 am

Inmate charged with sexual assault mistakenly released from custody in Pictou, N.S.

By Online producer/reporter  Global News

The province's Department of Justice is investigating the incident.

A 72-year-old male inmate was mistakenly released from custody by Nova Scotia Sheriff Services at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday following an appearance at the Pictou provincial court.

According to the Department of Justice, the inmate was supposed to be returned to the facility on an existing remand warrant related to sexual assault charges.

He returned to the Northeast Correctional Facility near New Glasgow and was taken into custody without incident at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation by the Department of Justice.

