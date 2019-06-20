Inmate charged with sexual assault mistakenly released from custody in Pictou, N.S.

A 72-year-old male inmate was mistakenly released from custody by Nova Scotia Sheriff Services at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday following an appearance at the Pictou provincial court.

According to the Department of Justice, the inmate was supposed to be returned to the facility on an existing remand warrant related to sexual assault charges.

He returned to the Northeast Correctional Facility near New Glasgow and was taken into custody without incident at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation by the Department of Justice.