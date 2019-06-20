35 outstanding Quebecers honoured with Order of Quebec

Thirty-five Quebecers are being honoured for their outstanding contributions with the Order of Quebec Thursday, including a trailblazing surgeon, an NFL footballer and a feminist pioneer.

It’s the 34th ceremony to honour exceptional Quebecers with the distinguished prize who, through their achievements, values and ideals, have influenced and contributed to Quebec’s growth.

One of the well-known people being honoured is Daniel Borsuk, a Montreal surgeon who lead a team through Canada’s first-ever facial reconstruction, a feat that took over 30 hours to complete.

Also receiving an award is Phil Gold, a Montreal doctor, professor at McGill University who has, for the last 20 years, lead a large research clinic at the McGill University Health Centre.

Maïr Verthuy, a feminist pioneer who has worked for women’s rights, is also being honoured. She, along with other feminist scholars, opened the Simone de Beauvoir Institute at Concordia University, where she is still an honorary fellow.

Other familiar names include Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, football guard for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and doctor, and Geoff Molson, businessman, as well as president, CEO and co-owner of the Montreal Canadiens.

The list also includes:

Sharon Azrieli , opera singer who has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, the opéra Bastille de Paris and more.

, opera singer who has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, the opéra Bastille de Paris and more. Marie-Dominique Beaulieu , doctor and researcher in primary care.

, doctor and researcher in primary care. Robert Boily , one of Canada’s leading scientific advisers in the field of energy, environment, aerospace and optoelectronics.

, one of Canada’s leading scientific advisers in the field of energy, environment, aerospace and optoelectronics. Yvon Charest , who, for almost 20 years, was at the helm of insurance company Industrielle Alliance.

, who, for almost 20 years, was at the helm of insurance company Industrielle Alliance. Natalie Choquette , opera singer.

, opera singer. Louise Cordeau , journalist and president of the Conseil du statut de la femme.

, journalist and president of the Conseil du statut de la femme. Micheline Dumont , historian and professor at Université de Sherbrooke specializing in women’s rights.

, historian and professor at Université de Sherbrooke specializing in women’s rights. Yves Gingras , history and sociology specialist most known for participating in the series Que sais-je?

, history and sociology specialist most known for participating in the series Que sais-je? François Girard , director and screenwriter.

, director and screenwriter. Geoffrey Green , founder, executive director and expedition leader of Students on Ice, taking thousands of people on educational journeys to the Arctic and Antarctic.

, founder, executive director and expedition leader of Students on Ice, taking thousands of people on educational journeys to the Arctic and Antarctic. Fernand Grenier , first-ever director general of Télé-Université and director of the Presses de l’Université du Québec.

, first-ever director general of Télé-Université and director of the Presses de l’Université du Québec. Philippe Gros , biochemist and geneticist focusing on the risks surrounding cancer, as well as infectious and inflammatory diseases and resulting in the design of antimicrobial drugs.

, biochemist and geneticist focusing on the risks surrounding cancer, as well as infectious and inflammatory diseases and resulting in the design of antimicrobial drugs. Louise Harel , first woman to ever be elected seven times in a row at Quebec’s National Assembly.

, first woman to ever be elected seven times in a row at Quebec’s National Assembly. Trang Hoang , principal investigator at the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer studying hematopoietic stem cells and acute forms of leukemia.

, principal investigator at the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer studying hematopoietic stem cells and acute forms of leukemia. Pierre Lassonde , businessman and philanthropist.

, businessman and philanthropist. Jean-Pierre Léger , president of the Saint-Hubert Foundation and former president of the Saint-Hubert Group.

, president of the Saint-Hubert Foundation and former president of the Saint-Hubert Group. Morton S. Minc , director and screenwriter who has worked in opera, visual arts, theatre and cinema.

, director and screenwriter who has worked in opera, visual arts, theatre and cinema. Sylvain Moineau , doctor and Canada research chair in bacteriophages.

, doctor and Canada research chair in bacteriophages. Claude Montmarquette , economist.

, economist. Charles Morin , psychology professor at Laval University, director at the Centre d’étude des troubles du sommeil and Canada research chair in sleeping disorders

, psychology professor at Laval University, director at the Centre d’étude des troubles du sommeil and Canada research chair in sleeping disorders Robert Panet-Raymond , associate professor at Polytechnique Montréal and member to the advisory board of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

, associate professor at Polytechnique Montréal and member to the advisory board of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). Michel Phaneuf , wine columnist and the instigator of the first made-in-Quebec guide to wine.

, wine columnist and the instigator of the first made-in-Quebec guide to wine. Robert E. Prud’homme , physiochemist who created a specialized research centre in Quebec.

, physiochemist who created a specialized research centre in Quebec. Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt , Franco–Belgian playwright, short story writer, novelist and film director.

, Franco–Belgian playwright, short story writer, novelist and film director. Louise Sicuro , president and CEO of Culture pour tous, a non-profit organization she founded 23 years ago to empower arts and culture.

, president and CEO of Culture pour tous, a non-profit organization she founded 23 years ago to empower arts and culture. Roland Smith , veteran film programmer and theatre operator.

, veteran film programmer and theatre operator. Alain Trudel , composer, musician and orchestra director.

, composer, musician and orchestra director. Louis Vachon , who is at the help of Banque Nationale.

, who is at the help of Banque Nationale. Denis Villeneuve , film director and writer known for films like Arrival, Sicario and Blade Runner 2049.

, film director and writer known for films like Arrival, Sicario and Blade Runner 2049. Florent Vollant, Inuit singer-songwriter.