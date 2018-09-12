First Canadian face transplant: Man doing well after life-changing surgery

In what doctors are calling a Canadian first, surgeons from Montreal’s Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital have successfully completed a face transplant.

The 30-hour operation on a 64-year-old man who was badly disfigured in a hunting accident took place this past May.

READ MORE: Poland’s first face transplant patient returns home

A team led by plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins and said he is the world’s oldest recipient of a face transplant.

WATCH BELOW: Severely burned firefighter doing ‘great’ following most recent face transplant operation

“This delicate operation is the result of years of concerted, meticulous work by an incredible team and the incredible bravery and co-operation of the patient and his family,” Borsuk, who also teaches at Université de Montréal, said Wednesday.

READ MORE: Burned firefighter feeling normal again 1-year after rare face transplant

The operation required the expertise of multiple specialists and the collaboration of more than 100 professionals, including doctors, nurses and many other personnel.

The transplant was made possible by a donor and the permission of the donor’s family.

WATCH BELOW: Poland’s first face transplant patient returns home

Health officials told a news conference the recipient is doing well some four months after the surgery.

READ MORE: Chimp victim’s body rejecting face transplant

He is able to breathe without a tracheotomy, chew with his new jaws and also smell and speak properly.

WATCH BELOW: Clinic performs second successful facial transplant

Desjardins had been living in constant pain and isolation since the 2011 accident despite five reconstructive surgeries.

READ MORE: First face transplant patient, a French woman, dies

Doctors noted the transplant offered him the only option to have his two jaws, facial muscles, teeth, lips and nose restored.

WATCH BELOW: Did you know you can get a tooth transplant?