Actor William Shatner and director Denis Villeneuve among celebrity appointments to Order of Canada

125 people were recently appointed to the Order of Canada and a handful of familiar Hollywood faces made the list.

“Star Trek” icon William Shatner and “Blade Runner 2049” director Dennis Villeneuve were among those appointed by Canada’s new Governor General Julie Payette.

Shatner, 86, was included not only for his work on the screen, but also for his charity work “related to health care, the environment and the well-being of children” — per the CBC.

Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden will be made a Member of the Order for her work “as a singer-songwriter and broadcaster, and for her extensive charitable work.”

Almost 7,000 people have inducted into the Order of Canada since its inception in 1997. Other notable inductees this year include: