Kingston Krossfire looking forward to a successful summer of lacrosse

The Kingston Krossfire Midget All-Star lacrosse team has high expectations for the season ahead.

Without a league to play in, the boys coached by Jeff Wills practice twice a week. In the meantime, they arrange exhibition matches and play in a couple of provincial tournaments.

Just recently, they finished in second place at the tournament in Six Nations.

“It was a good sign for the season ahead,” said forward Blake Maracle.

The 16-year-old from Tyendinaga likes what he sees in this year’s squad.

“We have so much chemistry,” Maracle said.

“We’re a really close team. Everybody gets along and we work extremely well together. Our offence is good. Our passing is good and our defence is really tight,” Maracle added.

“I think we’re going to do really well this summer.”

One of the bright spots on the team is the eye-opening play of Reese Nugent, who also hails from Tyendinaga Township.

“It’s early in the season, but everybody already seems to be on the same page,” said Nugent.

The 13-year-old is already making a name for himself. Coach Wills says the youngster has a bright future in the game, having played against boys that are two and three years older than him.

“I don’t even think about that,” said Nugent.

“I just go out and play. I won’t be intimidated and I won’t let my size hinder what I do on the floor. Lacrosse is my people’s game. I have loved the sport since getting my first lacrosse stick.”

The goal for the Krossfire, who are looking forward to a tournament in July in Innisfil, is to improve with every practice and every game they play.

The Ontario Midget lacrosse championship weekend is Aug 9-11 in Whitby.

“The goal is to win the provincials,” said Maracle. “We’ve won a title before and we plan to do it again.”