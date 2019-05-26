Calgary Roughnecks win NLL championship in overtime thriller

The Calgary Roughnecks are the 2019 National Lacrosse League (NLL) champions after a 14-13 overtime win against the Buffalo Bandits in Calgary Saturday night.

The Roughnecks went into game two leading 1-0 in the best-of-three series after beating the Bandits 10-7 in Buffalo May 18.

Dane Dobbie had a huge game for the Roughnecks with four goals and three assists. He was also named the series MVP as Calgary wins its first NLL title since 2009.

Dobbie’s spectacular breakaway goal with 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter gave the home side a 13-12 lead, only to see Corey Small tie it 27 seconds later.

Then 1:12 into overtime, Roughneck Rhys Duch scored the game-winning goal to give the Riggers their first NLL champioship in their 24 year history.

-With files from the Canadian Press