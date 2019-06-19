Police arrest Burlington man following break-in and knife-point robberies
A Burlington man is facing numerous charges following a robbery and break and enter.
Halton Regional Police say they arrested the suspect while responding to a break-in near Shoreacres Road and Spruce Avenue on May 31.
Investigators determined the same individual was linked to two knife-point robberies on May 19.
Police say two women were robbed by a man on a BMX-style bike in the Appleby Line and New Street area.
Michael Main, 27, of Burlington is charged with two counts of robbery, assault with a weapon, trespass at night, and three counts of failing to comply with probation.
