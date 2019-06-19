Crime
2:14 pm

Police arrest Burlington man following break-in and knife-point robberies

Rick Zamprin

Halton police have arrested a Burlington man in connection with a break and enter and two knifepoint robberies.

A Burlington man is facing numerous charges following a robbery and break and enter.

Halton Regional Police say they arrested the suspect while responding to a break-in near Shoreacres Road and Spruce Avenue on May 31.

Investigators determined the same individual was linked to two knife-point robberies on May 19.

Police say two women were robbed by a man on a BMX-style bike in the Appleby Line and New Street area.

Michael Main, 27, of Burlington is charged with two counts of robbery, assault with a weapon, trespass at night, and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

