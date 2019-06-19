Northern Alberta Amber Alert cancelled after seven-month-old found safe
An Amber Alert was briefly issued Wednesday morning for a baby who was allegedly abducted by his father from a town in northern Alberta’s Peace River region.
The alert said the seven-month-old was abducted from his home in Fairview by his dad.
The alert was issued at 10:51 a.m., and cancelled half an hour later at 11:18 a.m., when police said the child was found safe and a suspect was in custody.
The vehicle they were in was last seen leaving Fairview in an unknown direction, so the Amber Alert was issued province-wide before it was cancelled.
No details on where they were found were released.
Fairview is about 530 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
