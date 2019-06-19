Northern Alberta Amber Alert cancelled after seven-month-old found safe

An Amber Alert was briefly issued Wednesday morning for a baby who was allegedly abducted by his father from a town in northern Alberta’s Peace River region.

The alert said the seven-month-old was abducted from his home in Fairview by his dad.

The alert was issued at 10:51 a.m., and cancelled half an hour later at 11:18 a.m., when police said the child was found safe and a suspect was in custody.

The #AMBERAlert from #Fairview has ended. Suspect is in custody and the 7-month-old child is safe. Thank you for your assistance. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) June 19, 2019

The vehicle they were in was last seen leaving Fairview in an unknown direction, so the Amber Alert was issued province-wide before it was cancelled.

No details on where they were found were released.

Fairview is about 530 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.