Crisis workers sent to Guelph elementary school after students find dead body

Crisis workers were sent to a Guelph elementary school after students found the body of a 30-year-old man behind a nearby plaza during their lunch break on Tuesday.

The discovery was made just before 1 p.m. in the area of Starwood Drive and Grange Road.

In a letter sent home to parents, the principal of Ken Danby Public School confirmed some of their students made the discovery and told an adult who then called police.

“Our top priority is the well-being of our students and we take this responsibility very seriously,” Saskia Marquis wrote in the letter.

Members of the school board’s crisis response team were sent to Ken Danby P.S. on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

The board said the Wellington Crisis Support Community Connection was also dispatched to the school to speak to students.

Guelph police said the identity of the 30-year-old man is known to them and they are in the process of notifying his family members.

Investigators are also working with the coroner to determine the circumstances around the death.

Police said they do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Det. Const. Joel Apps at 519-824-1212 ext. 7162.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477 or on their website.