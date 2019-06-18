Canada
Pickup driver airlifted from crash near Elora involving dump truck

Wellington County OPP say a 70-year-old man was airlifted from a crash near Elora on Tuesday afternoon.

Wellington County OPP say the driver of a pickup truck was airlifted from a crash involving a dump truck near Elora on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eighth Line West near Sideroad 11 at around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the 70-year-old driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and roads in the area were closed for several hours.

Any witnesses are asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

