False alarm leads to evacuation of Guelph high school during exams

Guelph police say a false alarm led to the evacuation of a local high school on Wednesday morning.

Students writing their exams at John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute were forced to leave the school near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street at around 9:30 a.m.

The Upper Grand District School Board said a fire alarm at the school triggered an emergency response protocol.

“Students were evacuated from the school to their designated evacuation site,” spokesperson Megan Sicoli said in an email.

“Guelph police and fire responded to the scene and determined that no fire or threat were found at the school.”

After gathering at nearby plazas during the investigation, students were allowed back inside just before 10:30 a.m.

The principal of John F. Ross said exams would continue.

Students are now heading back into class. pic.twitter.com/alX1FXtBSj — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) June 19, 2019

