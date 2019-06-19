825 positions to be cut, over 400 pink slips to be handed out at Ontario health agencies Wednesday

Global News has learned 416 layoff notices will be handed out on Wednesday morning to employees at health agencies across the province.

The agencies include those that will be merged into the health super agency the government is creating, which was announced late last year and is called Ontario Health. The super agency includes the province’s local health integration networks, Cancer Care Ontario, eHealth Ontario, the Trillium Gift of Life Network and others.

In a statement obtained by Global News, Health Minister Christine Elliott said: “With each of these agencies having their own administrative and back-office supports, we are needlessly duplicating operations and spending money that we desperately need to pay for and enhance direct patient care.”