825 positions to be cut, over 400 pink slips to be handed out at Ontario health agencies Wednesday

The Ontario Ministry of Health plans to eliminate hundreds of positions as it creates a "super agency" for the province.

Global News has learned 416 layoff notices will be handed out on Wednesday morning to employees at health agencies across the province.

The agencies include those that will be merged into the health super agency the government is creating, which was announced late last year and is called Ontario Health. The super agency includes the province’s local health integration networks, Cancer Care Ontario, eHealth Ontario, the Trillium Gift of Life Network and others.

In a statement obtained by Global News, Health Minister Christine Elliott said: “With each of these agencies having their own administrative and back-office supports, we are needlessly duplicating operations and spending money that we desperately need to pay for and enhance direct patient care.”

According to the statement, which is to be released on Wednesday, the government justifies the action, saying: “Examples of duplication include positions in communications, planning, data analytics and financial services.”

”We understand that our plan will impact individuals’ lives,” said Elliott.

“That’s why we have asked agencies to responsibly avoid filling vacant positions and accept early retirements to minimize the impact of the reorganization into Ontario Health.”

Elliott continued: “We are eliminating duplicative administration and redirecting those savings to direct patient care. We can all agree that funding front-line services instead of duplicated administration will do more good for Ontarians and is a far better use of health-care dollars.”

In all, the government plans to eliminate 825 full time equivalent (FTE) positions at health agencies many they say are currently vacant; these positions are to be merged into Ontario Health.

