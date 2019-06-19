Chatham suspect uses bear spray during reported theft attempt, leaves behind bike: police

Chatham-Kent police say a man used bear spray on a store employee as he tried to make off with a laptop on Tuesday.

The alleged incident happened just before 6 a.m. when police say a man entered a business on Richmond Street.

According to police, the man tried to steal a computer, and when an employee approached him, the man allegedly sprayed the employee with bear repellent.

Officers say the employee didn’t require medical attention.

Police describe the suspect as between 100 and 150 pounds with a tattoo on his neck in cursive writing. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and plaid shorts at the time of the alleged incident.

Officers say the suspect left a GT bike (pictured above) behind at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Const. Kyle Bakker at kyleba@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87320. Information can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).