Do you know this couple? Chatham-Kent police seek public’s help after recovering wedding album

In an unusual call to action, Chatham-Kent Police have taken to social media in hopes of reuniting a mysterious wedding album with its rightful owners.

“A few weeks ago officers from our street crimes unit recovered an old wedding album during a search warrant,” Const. Renee Cowell told 980 CFPL.

“We’ve tried numerous different investigative avenues to try and determine where the photos were taken, or when they were taken, or who’s in the photos but we’ve really come up short-handed.”

The force has shared the photos on Twitter and Facebook, where the post received over 100 shares within an hour.

“There is nothing in this album that we could decipher any information from,” Cowell added.

“That’s why we’re going to the public today to help us find their owners.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Mark VanderGriendt at markvan@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #293.