Hamilton police reunite dog with owner following theft of vehicle

Great news, Hamilton: Lucy the dog has been found.

Hamilton police say the six-year-old boxer, which was inside a truck when it was recently stolen, has been reunited with her owner.

Police say no details regarding the recovery of the stolen dog will be released at this time, as the investigation into the stolen vehicle continues.

The black 2016 Ford F-150 with licence plate number AP92006 remains outstanding.

It was stolen in the area of Stone Church Road East and Arbour Road around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Great news #HamOnt, HPS is happy to announce that Lucy has been located and returned to her family. She is in good spirits. The details are not being released @ this time as the investigation remains open & the stolen truck has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/clHidMb5ar — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 19, 2019