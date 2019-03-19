Canada
March 19, 2019 10:39 am

Hamilton police reunite dog with owner following theft of vehicle

By News Anchor  Global News
Hamilton Police
A A

Great news, Hamilton: Lucy the dog has been found.

READ MORE: Hamilton police searching for missing vehicle and dog

Hamilton police say the six-year-old boxer, which was inside a truck when it was recently stolen, has been reunited with her owner.

Police say no details regarding the recovery of the stolen dog will be released at this time, as the investigation into the stolen vehicle continues.

The black 2016 Ford F-150 with licence plate number AP92006 remains outstanding.

READ MORE: Police confirm increase in vehicle thefts in Hamilton

It was stolen in the area of Stone Church Road East and Arbour Road around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Report an error
Dog
dog reunited with owner
Ford F150
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Hamilton vehicle theft
Police
Stolen Truck
Stolen Vehicle
Vehicle Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.